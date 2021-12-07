Viral Video: A birthday party turned disastrous after a woman’s hair caught fire while she was blowing out candles on her birthday cake. The 34-year-old woman, identified as Ana Oosterhouse was hosting a joint party with her seven-year-old son Hunter in Ogden, Utah, when the terrifying incident took place. With her family and friends in attendance, all was jolly until she started blowing out the candles on her cake.Also Read - Dehradun Girl in Pink Saree Dances on Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Sets Internet on Fire | Watch

The video, which was captured by her mother, shows Ana and her son sitting before two cakes as other family members and friends sing “happy birthday to you”. As she bends over to blow out the candles on the cake, her hair on the right side dips into the candles and catches fire. Guests, meanwhile started screaming in panic and rushed to extinguish the flames.

Watch the video here:

She told Daily Mail: ”I saw my whole life flash in front of my eyes. It was a very surreal experience and happened so quickly. I thought I was going to catch on fire, burn my whole hair off and have severe burns. My initial reaction was obviously I wanted to put it out but I was most worried about making sure that nobody else caught on fire, which is why I didn’t let go of the cake. It felt like an out-of-body experience and I didn’t really realise what was going on in that moment. I’m so thankful my family was there to get it out before it burnt more.”

Ana suffered no permanent damage but her hair, eyebrows and eyelashes were burned off and she had burns on her face. After the terrifying incident, Ana said she will never put more than two candles on a cake again.