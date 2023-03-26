Home

Woman Has Charming Shop Assistant And Internet Is Gushing ‘Awww So Cute’: Watch

Our pets create a vibrant and lively atmosphere in our homes.

Our pets are like our own family members and children.

Viral Video: There are so many videos about pets that we have seen but still, we cannot get enough of their cuteness and charm. We love to have pets, such as dogs, cats, and birds and they become our best buddies, For many, they are much more than that, they are their “pet children” and an integral part of the family. They create a vibrant and lively atmosphere in our homes and time and again they impress us with their funny and amusing acts. They brighten up our lives with their playful behaviour and funny acts. Sometimes, they amaze us with their exceptional skills which take us by surprise.

The video that we are sharing with you shows one such lovable pet. It is a rabbit who is helping its human master in dealing with the customers. The woman hands over currency notes to the rabbit who gets them by its mouth and hands them over to a customer.

The video is shared on Twitter by CCTV_IDIOTS @cctv_idiots with the caption, “Assistant shopkeeper 😂”.

This is yet another gem of animal videos.

It has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

It’s Bridge @Imoutplanting Replying to @cctv_idiots, “@McBrideWriter did you send Paw Paw to work??”

Chriss @chriss_kni Replying to @cctv_idiots, “😄😍”.

Shaun @thecrzyphysicst Replying to @cctv_idiots, “Assistant to the shopkeeper”.

Farshad @taavno Replying to @cctv_idiots, “🤗😘”

Agenda Jæk @JacksonIme Replying to @cctv_idiots, “Rabbit deserves a raise 👏👏”

Agenda Jæk @JacksonIme Replying to @cctv_idiots, “Just a random video of a Rabbit earning minimum wage”.

Perseus @green91694 Replying to @cctv_idiots, “Money for nothing and the rabbits for free. 🙄”

