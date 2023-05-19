Home

Viral Video: Woman Hires ‘Goons’ To Thrash Security Guard In Noida Housing Society Over Car Park Issue

According to primary information, the goons were hired by a woman resident, who was objected by the security guard while she was parking her car in the society.

Noida: A security guard of a residential society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida Sector 70 was thrashed by two men over a parking issue. The incident reportedly happened in Ashiana Homes Society of Noida and the video of assault has gone viral on social media. In the video, the guard can be seen lying down on his bed when two men barged into his room and started thrashing him. The guard resisted and tried to run away but the attackers kept beating him black and blue.

One of the accused, identified as Sharad Chandra, a resident of East Delhi’s Jagat Vihar has been taken into police custody.

“The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, and Police took cognisance of the incident. One of the accused Sharad Chandra, a resident of East Delhi’s Jagat Vihar was arrested. The search for the other accused is underway,” Media Cell, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police told news agency ANI.

WATCH VIDEO

#WATCH | UP: security guard of a residential society in Noida Sector 70 was thrashed by 2 men over a parking issue (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/7cQz7EmrCk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2023

As per reports, the incident happened after the security guard had a small tiff with a woman resident of the society while she was parking her car. The brief altercation between the duo ended and the woman walked away. She later hired the goons to teach a lesson to the guard.

