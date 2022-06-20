New Delhi: Highlighting the apathy of society, a video has emerged on Twitter showing a woman sitting on the floor in a metro while other passengers occupied seats. From the video, it seems that no one offered the woman a seat, and she had to sit on the floor. Meanwhile, other passengers are seen sitting comfortably on their seats, with no compassion for the woman. The video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan with a caption that reads, ”Your degree is just a piece of paper, if it is not reflected in your behavior.”Also Read - Viral Video: Drunk Women Abuse Cop & Cab Driver, Create Ruckus on Road in Mumbai | Watch

Watch the video here:

The video has enraged Twitter, with many saying that people nowadays have no compassion for their fellow beings. Indian poet and journalist Pritish Nandy also reacted to the video and wrote, ”We grew up in Kolkata, taught to always stand up and give our seat (in a bus or a tram car) to a woman irrespective of whether she had a child in her arms or not, whether she was old or young. It was called manners in our time.”

We grew up in Kolkata, taught to always stand up and give our seat (in a bus or a tram car) to a woman irrespective of whether she had a child in her arms or not, whether she was old or young. It was called manners in our time. https://t.co/LEGWDi34kU — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) June 20, 2022

Here are more reactions:

One user wrote, ”For how long we will remain insensitive and inhumane? All the women around yet no one offered a seat.” Another said, ”

Absolutely. Youth, especially girls could be seen sitting in Delhi Metro on Senior Citizens, while Seniors keep standing in front of them @CISFHQrs @OfficialDMRC @DainikBhaskarBR https://t.co/eFqJb1gFeo — G. S. Chaturvedi (@Govindc37750255) June 20, 2022

Sahab, ye jo bde shahro k log hote h na inki aatma, insaniyat sb mar chuke hote h. Inka bs show off hota h. 2-4 line english bol kr ye log khud ko bahut bde kabil samjhte h.

Thu h aese logo pr or aese sanskaar pr jo ek mahila ko khud mahila ho kr v samman nhi krti. https://t.co/2aE9rMZUU0 — Jayram Kumar Singh Bihari. (@jayramkumarsin8) June 20, 2022

The other side passenger are seem to be womens also..and when a educated women don't have that human behavior towards other woman having a little child in her lap..it seems shameless🙏 https://t.co/nUrR1b8twr — Manisha Rao (@manisharao369) June 20, 2022

This is first coach in @OfficialDMRC reserved for females. @CISFHQrs has often thrashed men who have entered the first coach. What should be done with all those females? https://t.co/XwmdDQJyzl — Mukul Bhatnagar (@mukulfaiz) June 19, 2022

Its not just Degree. Its to do with class system based on the clothing of the lady she looks like a servent or something. These posh office goers wouldn't like to sit beside someone like that. "History of all hitherto societies is history of class struggle" https://t.co/CD6ksFSESk — ഹിമവൽ സ്വാമി (@himaval_swamy) June 19, 2022

However, one person shared another side of the story and said that it is an old video. “It was made clear earlier that the lady had been offered a seat by many, but she refused and preferred sitting on the floor as it made her comfortable with the lap child.

Another user offered the same perspective and commented, ”But how do we know if the passengers dint offer her a seat? Pictures don’t tell all the truth. Probably the mom was convenient squatting and sitting with the baby in that position and refused seat? I still think humanity persists & atleast one person would have offered a seat.”

As of now, we can’t ascertain the truth and claims of the man behind this viral video. Nevertheless, it’s always advisable to practice humanity and compassion, and offer a seat to someone who is in need.