Viral Video: A video is going viral on the internet showing a woman playing and caressing a giant monitor lizard in her lap. Not just the woman, the lizard too seems to be enjoying the woman’s company as it cuddles with her. The lizard acts like a baby and confidently places its paws on her shoulder while playing with her hair. Well, it seems evident that the woman works at the zoo and is a trained professional.Also Read - Viral Video: Firefighter Catches Man Mid-Air During Suicide Attempt, Incredible Save Will Give You Goosebumps | Watch

In the video, she informs that the reptile is a Philippines water monitor. ”He is just a sweetheart, he’s the one that we get along very well,” the woman says in the video. An Instagram account called thereptilezoo shared the video and wrote, ”We love this big teddy bear.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Reptile Zoo (@thereptilezoo)

Since being shared, the video has gone viral with more than 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments. One user wrote, ”So he couldn’t just snap and take a chunk out of your neck?”, while another commented, ”When I lived in Guam, one time when I was running one of those came out of the jungle and chased me LOL those things are fast.”

A third wrote, ”The eyes of this animal look extremely happy.”