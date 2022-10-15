Viral Video Today: Another video of an unruly passenger being asked to deplane has surfaced online, this time from a Delta airlines flight. The 2-minute video recorded on Oct. 12 by a fellow passenger was originally posted to Reddit but has now gone viral on other social media platforms as well.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Doctor Removing 23 Contact Lenses From Woman's Eye, Netizens Are Baffled. Watch

The clip shows a woman’s shocking response after a flight attendant asked her to take her dog off her lap. The woman can be seen angrily shouting and swearing at flight attendants as they try and remove her from the Atlanta to New York flight. The woman responds aggressively to the news that she has to leave, asking if it was because the dog was on her lap and appearing to not understand why it was an issue. Also Read - Viral Video: 106-Year-Old Tortoise Enjoys Spa Day, Gets Scrub From Man. Watch

The other passengers watch the altercation unfold as the woman informs the staff members attempting to remove her, “We are about to fight then.” When she still refuses to disembark, she begins to get visibly riled up and aggressive in the clip, despite the fact the staff member told her she would be receiving a refund. The unnamed woman could also be seen throwing a water bottle at another passenger in the clip. Also Read - Bomb Threat Call Received For Delhi-Bound Flight From Moscow; Passengers Deplaned, Probe Underway

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF WOMAN SWEARING AT FLIGHT CREW AFTER BEING ASKED TO LEAVE:

A female passenger was kicked off from #Delta‘s flight from #Atlanta to #NewYork. The passenger was told by the crew to get off the plane after refusing to put her dog into a carry case, also threw a bottle of water at other passenger. 🎥©Vincentscrows/Reddit#DeltaAirlines pic.twitter.com/aVhTx4nnLz — FlightMode (@FlightModeblog) October 15, 2022

She then started swearing at the cabin crew. “I didn’t f**king do anything to you guys,” she says, claiming she is 12-hours late to her destination. “Because you couldn’t let me dog sit on my f**king lap,” she screams, as the flight attendant says, “Ma’am, let’s go.”

The woman then angrily shouts at people filming her and the staff members on board. “F**k you. F**k all of you,” she yells, as fellow passengers tell her to get off the flight. The argument then reaches a boiling point when the woman is packing her belongings into a bag and a passenger shouts, “Get off the plane.”

In response, she launched a water bottle at a passenger filming her, yelling, “Turn your f**king phone off.” She apparently hit a passenger with the bottle, according to the crew, who said they would follow up.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department told The New York Post that officers “did respond, but the call was cleared without incident as the parties involved declined to prosecute. “No arrest was made,” police said.