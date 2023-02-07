Home

Viral

Viral Video: Woman in Saree Sweats Hard at Gym, Desi Tweeps Says ‘Bhartiya Nari Sab Par Bhari’ – WATCH

A viral video of a woman in a saree demonstrating incredible strength at a gym recently astounded internet users and inspired fitness lovers to set huge fitness goals.

Viral Video: Many ladies find it tricky to wear sarees and reserve them for only special occasions. However, a fitness fanatic has demonstrated how effortlessly she can carry her saree and perform hardcore workouts at the gym. A Twitter user shared a video of this woman wearing a pink-coloured saree. In the video, she strolled on a bench while performing cardio with ease. She continued to perform a pulldown exercise on a machine, lifted a tire and did squats as part of her routine. The caption on the viral video read, “#HinduSherni. Never imagined that she could lift the tyre with such consummate ease. 😍😍👍👍👍💪💪💪.”

Desi netizens responded to her viral workout video in saree immediately. While some praised the lady’s inventive exercise outfit, others questioned if it was appropriate for women to work out in a saree rather than athleisure wear.

The video went viral in no time as netizens dropped fire emojis for the woman in the saree. The viral video has 21K views and several retweets. One of the users wrote, “Her zeal in traditional saree is commendable. Salute.” Another user wrote, “Now this is called the real actually traditional Indian ethnic beauty. Who says these ladies can’t beat the fashion Diva’s of the world 🌍.”

What did you think about women working out in a saree?

