Viral Video Today: A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where you see a woman being an animal whisperer of sorts. The video was originally posted on TikTok but it was also shared on Twitter by a user named Morissa Schwartz, who has over 72,000 followers. The caption of the video says, "A real-life snow white!".

The video shows a woman sitting in a park giving a few nuts to a squirrel. Soon after, more squirrels feel comfortable enough to go up to her and ask for food. The woman gives other squirrels some nuts. A few birds then come rushing towards the woman and feel safe enough to sit on the woman's finger, just like the Disney princess Snow White.

The woman is then surrounded by birds and squirrels as she feeds them all. The video has received over 138k views on Twitter. Netizens were mesmerised after watching the woman recreate the scene from the famous fairy tale film.

Watch the viral video below:

A real life show white!pic.twitter.com/JU8WSLd1oY — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) May 31, 2022

