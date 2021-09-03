Viral Video: A video has resurfaced on the internet capturing the hilarious moment a woman somersaulted into a swimming pool, sending her her wig flying into the air. The funny incident happened when a group of friends in Georgia went to take a bath in a nearby swimming pool. The video of the incident which is making people laugh like crazy, shows the woman standing on a diving board and preparing to jump into the pool. As she somersaults into the pool, her wig falls off her head and lands perfectly on the diving board.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Slaps Random Guy on Road After Argument Over Prank, He Slaps Her Back | Watch

A Twitter account called Hold My Beer shared the video, and captioned it as, “She didn’t want to get her hair wet.”

Watch the video here:

She didn’t want to get her hair wet. 🥴🍺 pic.twitter.com/Dp9JcsRDQ8 — 🍺 Hold My Beer 🍺 (@HldMyBeer) August 29, 2021

The video has amused social media users and garnered more than 362K views and more than 1800 shares. Needless to say, the hilarious incident started a laughter riot on the internet.

One user wrote, ”That hair knew what was coming and saved itself’, while another wrote, ”This video should have been so much longer!! That scream in the background was about to turn into a hilarious laugh.”

Check how netizens reacted:

She forgot her pants, but managed to remember to wear her wig to the pool? — Joe Mandt (@jmforge1) August 30, 2021

The wig said “I am not getting in the pool” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yGFZtRNjkY — Lucia Princess (@LuciaPrincess8) August 30, 2021

Hahahahaha 😂😂😂very funny becahri k balo ka raaj khul gya 😂😂 — Thakur Hemant Singh (@HemantRw) September 3, 2021

This video should have been so much longer!! That scream in the background was about to turn into a hilarious laugh. But yeah, that was fucking awesome! — mark rose (@metalmark30) August 30, 2021

This is beyond fantastic https://t.co/QsSq7sa9dp — Ron Davenport (@RonDavenport31) August 30, 2021

She needs to ask Mohanlal & Mammootty for wig tips — Melvin George (@Melvingiwargis) August 30, 2021

I needed that thanks 🤣 https://t.co/3Mw1bcrWnj — Bobstradomus 🇨🇦 (@NorthernGrey) August 30, 2021

