Viral Video: The Guinness World Records Instagram page regularly shares throwback videos and photos showcasing several mind-blowing world records. On Monday, the page shared a video showing a woman jumping on a rope while wearing a pair of high heels. The stunt which was performed at Santa Monica Beach in California, USA shows the woman effortlessly jumping on a rope, while wearing high heels. She is also seen smiling throughout and quite enjoying what she is doing.

Sharing the video, official Instagram page of Guinness World Records wrote, ”Most bum bounces in high heels on a slackline in one min. 25 by @olga.henry.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people are impressed with the amazing skill. Shared 12 hours back, the video has fetched more than 25,000 likes and several comments. One user said, ”Wow that’s really impressive,” while another wrote, ”That’s already hard to do but in HEELS?! Witchcraft.” A third added, ”Don’t the people walking by in the background know she’s a record holder??? They should stop and show more respect.”