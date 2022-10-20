Viral Video: In a shocking case of cruelty, a man was kicked, hit and thrashed with slippers by a woman after he objected to her turning the air cooler off. The incident took place at Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur Medical college where a man, comfortably sleeping in the OPD, woke up from his sleep after a woman turned off the cooler. When he simply questioned why she turned the cooler off, she lost her cool and an argument soon ensued between them. In a video of the incident, a man be seen seated on the floor, when a woman confronts him and starts hitting him with a slipper. She shouts at him, continuously hits him with slippers, while another person standing next to her keeps poking at the victim with a stick.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Dances Joyfully to Rangilo Maro Dholna on Terrace, Makes The Internet Happy | Watch

WOMAN THRASHES MAN WITH SLIPPERS AT AMBIKAPUR MEDICAL COLLEGE: WATCH VIDEO

छतीसगढ़ के अंबिकापुर मेडिकल कॉलेज के OPD में एक महिला ने युवक की पिटाई कर दी. बताया जा रहा है कि महिला ने ये सिर्फ़ इसलिए किया क्योंकि हॉल में चल रहे कुलर को महिला ने बंद कर दिया था. इस व्यक्ति ने महिला से कूलर बंद करने का कारण पूछा लिया. pic.twitter.com/BrZ2xvL4Sa — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) October 19, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Man Offers Water to Thirsty Baby Penguin, Kind Gesture Wins Hearts | Watch

According to several reports, the woman had turned off the cooler because a patient was feeling cold. When the altercation escalated, the local police was called to the hospital. When the police enquired, the ma said that he didn’t have any relatives admitted to the hospital and was just sleeping there due to too much heat. The police instructed the man to leave the hostel premises.

Meanwhile, social media users were left disturbed by the incident and slammed the woman for her ruthless behaviour. Several people tagged the authorities, urging them to take strict action in the matter. Many also called for an FIR against the woman. One user said, “Ohh god. The poor man just sit there without even defending as if he has seen worse in his life.” Another commented, ”

Bechara gareeb he majboor he isliye hath utha liya iski jgh koi or hota to bhaisahb keh kr bolti

Wo bechara kuch nhi bol sakta gareeb he na isliye

Kuch esi mahilao ki wajah se hr mahila ka nam khrab hota — ali khan (@NoshadK66226857) October 19, 2022

Sach mano Ye Waqt to bahut hi kathin hai har koi dadagiri usi par chala raha jo nirbal hai — N B Taie (@n_taie) October 20, 2022

Bechara gareeb he majboor he isliye hath utha liya iski jgh koi or hota to bhaisahb keh kr bolti

Wo bechara kuch nhi bol sakta gareeb he na isliye

Kuch esi mahilao ki wajah se hr mahila ka nam khrab hota — ali khan (@NoshadK66226857) October 19, 2022

.