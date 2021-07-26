Viral Video: Needless to say, dance videos are the most popular on the internet, but have you ever seen someone dancing under water? One such talented woman who has been impressing many online with her underwater routine, has shared yet another dance video, that has gone viral. In a video that is making rounds on social media, Miami-based gymnast named Kristina Makushenko is seen effortlessly performing acrobatic moves and dance underwater! The stunning underwater routine is bound to leave you awe-struck.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother-Daughter Duo Dance to Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomar, Beautiful Performance Delights People | Watch

While sharing the video on her Instagram account, she wrote, ”Sponge Bob 🧽 & his friends. The Author of underwater video and the only participant is me.”

Many lauded Makushenko for her effortless poise underwater and beautiful talent. Many were just amazed by her while some others wrote, ”Love this.” ”You are amazing,” commented another.

Notably, 26-year-old Kristina Makushenko, competed internationally in synchronised swimming with the Russian National team, and won two gold medals in the European Junior Championships in 2011. After that, she retired from competitive artistic swimming, Daily Mail reported. However, she soon become an online sensation by performing jaw-dropping underwater routines to popular songs.

Earlier this year, Makushenko had set the internet on fire after a video of her performing moonwalk underwater went viral.