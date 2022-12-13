Viral Video: Woman Leaves Netizens Fascinated by Singing Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Suno Sajna Papihe Ne’ Near Mahabaleshwar | WATCH

Viral Video: There is no dearth of talent in our nation and nowadays with easy access to social media, the talented individuals have definitely got a platform to showcase their talent. And, now a video of a woman singing Lata Mangeshkar’s Suno Sajna Papihe Ne on the streets of Mahabaleshwar is going immensely viral online. If you’re a music lover, then we bet, you will definitely like this video of the woman singing.

This viral video has been shared by a user named Syed Salman on Instagram. In the short clip, the woman can be seen singing the song from the 1966 film Aaye Din Bahar. Her voice is so melodious that it will surely soothe your mind and lift your mood.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The viral video of the woman standing and singing near Parsi Point in Panchgani, Mahabaleshwar has been viewed over 600K times after being shared online. People were completely impressed by her voice and also praised her with comments like, “Shudh Talent”, “Amazing voice”, “This lady nailed it” and many more.