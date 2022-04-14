Viral News: A shocking video is going viral on social media where a woman can be seen lying under a train as it passes over her. The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on April 12. It has gone viral with around 94,000 views and 3,300 likes.Also Read - Man Who Transformed To Look Like Devil Gets Ears Removed As Masks No Longer Mandatory. See Viral Photos

The video looks like it is being recorded by a man at the station as he could be heard talking to the woman. As the video begins, we see a goods train passing through in full speed. After the train has left the station, we see a woman wearing a red kurta and a scarf on her face. The woman is lying flat on the railway tracks as the train is seen passing over her.

As soon as the train leaves, the woman sits up on the tracks and takes a call on her phone. She then casually walks off the tracks and gets on the platform, as if nothing out of the ordinary just happened. She could be heard walking away and talking to the man filming the video and someone on the phone.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was tweeted with the caption, “Phone par gossip zyada zaruri hai.” It left the netizens stunned, many of whom found the video hilarious. Twitter users commented saying that the woman is acting as if she does this every day. Here are some of the comments from the post:

What do you think of the video?