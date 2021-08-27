Florida: We all know how smoking on a flight is banned almost internationally as it can have dangerous consequences. However, a woman aboard a Spirit Airlines flight was so desperate to smoke that she lit up a cigarette on board. A video of the incident taken by fellow passenger shows the woman lighting up a cigarette and smoking as the plane made its way towards the terminal on Tuesday.Also Read - Baby Girl Born on Afghanistan Evacuation Flight Named 'Reach' After Plane's Call Sign

The incident was captured by fellow passenger Alexa Majdalawi, who shared it on TikTok. Alexa told the Miami Herald the woman lit up a little after landing as the plane taxied on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale International Airport. The plane took an hour to make its way to the gate, during which the passenger pulled out a cigarette, she said.

“We landed, and we were taxiing for a little while and this girl (literally right in front of me) just pulled out a cigarette, and started smoking and blowing it behind her,” Majdalawi said, adding she’s asthmatic and had to use her inhaler several times.

Watch the video here:

As the woman was smoking, Majdalawi alerted the flight crew to the smoke but they refused to do anything and asked her to move to another seat if she wished. The crew, however, summoned law enforcement officers and removed the woman from the plane at the request of the airline employees. She complied and no arrest was made, authorities said.

A Spirit Airlines spokesperson, in a statement, said, “Flight Attendants noticed the odor and the other Guests were quick to point out who was responsible and hand over what remained of the extinguished cigarette. Our crew summoned law enforcement officers to have them waiting at the gate to remove the passenger.”

Smoking on US domestic flights was first banned in 1988 with all domestic and international flights required to be smoke-free by 2000.