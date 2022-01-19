Viral Video: Instagram is full of fun challenges and one such trend going viral is Guru Randhawa’s Dance Meri Rani. Of late, several videos have surfaced online where people can be seen replicating Nora Fatehi’s stunning dance moves in the song. One such video of a woman and a kid from Dubai dancing to the song has surfaced and seems Nora is pretty impressed.Also Read - Viral Video: African Choreographers Dance to Nora Fatehi’s Dance Meri Rani, Nail The Hook Step | Watch

The video was originally posted by the woman Sara Karrit who is a content creator. Nora Fatehi re-shared the clip with the caption “This is amazing.” In the video, a woman is seen grooving to the song with perfect moves and synchronization, without missing a beat. Soon, a little girl identified as Akaisha Jirage joins her and shows off her energetic dance on the catchy song. Both of them are dressed in t-shirt and joggers.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Shared 17 hours ago, the video has amassed more than 4 lakh likes and several comments. The comment section is filled with love and heart emojis and Indians absolutely love their dance. “YAAASSSSSS!!!! I would like this little girl’s confidence please,” commented one user, while another wrote, ”Little one is so cute.”

