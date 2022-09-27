Viral Video: These days, bizarre food combinations have become the new trend on social media platforms. While some of these fusion dishes are actually quite interesting, others are downright bizarre, earning the wrath of food lovers. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a woman is seen making chocolate pakoda, to the horror of food lovers. In the video, the woman at a roadside stall dips a Dairy Milk chocolate bar in gram flour batter and fries it. The fritters are topped with some masala and served with some green chutney. The woman hands the pakodas to a man who is delighted to eat it.Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Woman Lovingly Sings to Her Husband in Hospital, Makes Internet Emotional | Watch

This video has been shared by RJ Rohan on Instagram. He captioned it as, “Comment me “No Womaniya” likhe Please.”

WOMAN MAKES CHOCOLATE PAKODAS: WATCH VIDEO

Netizens were visibly shocked by this new weird fusion food and poured their anger in the comments section. One user wrote, “tauba tauba,” while another commented saying, “Bhagwan ji, aise logo ko refined oil me talna please.. ” A third jokingly remarked, “Dairymilk: maa ye zamana bahut bura hai ye meri shaktyo ka galat istamal kar re hai.”