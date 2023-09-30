Video Of Woman Making Invisible Potato Chips Goes Viral

Home

Viral Video: Woman Makes Invisible Potato Chips; Internet Says ‘These Are Transparent’

A recent video doing rounds on social media shows a woman making one-of-a-kind invisible chips. The video has now gone viral on Instagram.

Woman Makes Invisible Potato Chips. (Image Credits: Instagram)

We all love to munch on chips during our relaxing time. Among all the flavours available, Potato chips are high in demand. We all have our own way of making potato chips, but have you ever heard of the invisible potato chips? Recently, a video has surfaced on Instagram featuring a woman who is making these unique invisible chips. The Insta post goes to show the step-by-step process of making these delicious invisible potato chips. The clip is currently going viral.

Firstly, she began the process by making a slight cut on potatoes. Next, she added some oil and salt to the potatoes. After that, she put these potatoes in the oven to bake. Once baked, she added water to the potatoes. Following this, the Instagram user separated the potato water and kept it in the refrigerator for cooling down. As the water cooled down, she poured it into a pan and added potato starch. Next, she nicely whisked the water and put it on the stove for boiling. As the water reached a certain consistency, she spread it on a baking sheet and gave it her desired shape. After that, she fried this starched potato water until it turned transparent and crispy. Towards the end, these potato chips looked like pieces of glass or plastic.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Matt Jenkins (@chefsgreatestplates)



Published on the photo-sharing app on May 7, the post has minted more than 48,000 likes and 1 million views.

Netizens React To The Viral Video

As soon as the post was up, Insta users jumped to the comment section to share their opinions. Some of the cybercitizens seemed happy with the experiment. One of the netizens shared, “Imagine asking what’s for snack and they said “invisible potato chips.”

Another one wrote, “I have never seen something like this before!!”

Others were of the opinion that these are not invisible, but transparent chips, “Since you just extract the starch from the potatoes in the water, couldn’t you just use starch from the beginning?”

Woman Makes Invisible Potato ChipsAnother comment read, “That’s technically a translucent or transparent potato chip, not invisible.”

A netizen shared, “Since you just extract the starch from the potatoes in the water, couldn’t you just use starch from the beginning?”

