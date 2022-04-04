Viral Video: A hilarious video is going viral showing a woman mimicking actor Alia Bhatt’s voice as she orders a pizza over call. Notably, the woman who is a mimicry artist named Chandni, pranked the pizza guy as a part of a dare challenge on April Fools’ Day. The video shows Chandni calling up the pizza place and saying Hello, in Alia Bhatt’s voice. As she tries to suppress her laughter, she continues to instruct the restaurant in the actress’ voice and even mentions Ranbir. ”Ranbir, what pizza do you want to have?” she says in the video, making it seem like Ranbir Kapoor is sitting right with her. When asked about her name, she promptly answers Alia Bhatt, which confuses the restaurant professional. He even asks her where she is calling from.Also Read - Viral Video: Maharashtra Police Feed Water to Thirsty Monkey, Win Hearts of Netizens | Watch

A mimicry artist by profession, Chandni has 40K followers on Instagram. She shared the video and wrote, ”I pranked Pizza wala.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral on Instagram, and netizens loved the prank phone call and were impressed with Chandni’s talent. An Instagram user wrote, “Alia rocked, delivery boy shocked,” while another wrote, ”Bahat bura hua uske sath..he will have trust issues for the rest of his life!” A third wrote, ”Sheesh emotional damage incoming,” while others filled the comment section with emojis and praises.

