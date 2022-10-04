Viral Video Today: You might have seen several Turkish ice cream vendors who prank customers by not giving them the ice cream cone until the customer is frustrated. Turkish ice cream is a hit among children who really enjoy being pranked by the ice cream man who keeps snatching the cone from their hand instead of easily handing it to them. However, this woman turns the tables on the Turkish ice cream seller and pranks him instead.Also Read - Viral Video: Asian All-Girl Dance Group Grooves to Kala Chashma, Wows Internet With Super Cool Moves | Watch

The clip shows a woman standing in front of the Turkish ice cream vendor's stand. As soon as the man begins with his prank by putting the ice cream on a stick, the mom picks up the ice cream instead and eats it. The vendor then brings the cone on the stick and the woman snatches that as well. The other customers and the vendor start laughing as the woman manages to prank the prankster himself.

It was uploaded on Instagram by 'moistnlover' and originally by 'tinasy444'. "Never let em know your next moist move," the caption said. The reel has received as many as 18.7 million views and 17k likes. Netizens were left in hysterics after watching the mum the Turkish ice cream seller in such a funny way. "Gangsta," a user commented. "Who said the queen is dead," another user wrote. "She never missed an ice cream bet," another user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF WOMAN PRANKING FROM TURKISH ICE CREAM VENDOR:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES Ⓜ️ (@moistnlover)

Lol! This mum is savage.