Viral Video: It doesn’t hurt to be kind, especially to animals and birds who aren’t equipped with intelligence like humans. Given it’s boiling hot outside, our feathered friends find it harder to survive the heat without shade or water. One such wholesome video is doing rounds on the internet, winning people’s hearts. In the video, a woman is seen offering water to a thirsty squirrel. The video shows a woman helping a squirrel drink water from a bottle at a roadside. The squirrel stands up on its hind legs and quickly sips water, as the woman patiently holds the bottle for it.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Dadi Dances to Viral 'Jiggle Jiggle' Trend With Grandson, Impresses With Her Energy | Watch

The video has been posted on Twitter by an account named Buitengebieden, which often shares heartwarming videos. The video was captioned as, ”Stay hydrated..”

Watch the viral video here:

The video has gone viral with 1.6 million views and more than 7300 retweets. People were left touched by the heartwarming act and thanked the woman for helping the squirrel. One user wrote, ”So beautiful and so very heartbreaking that it’s necessary. Treat are fellow inhabitants of this world with the respect we have taken from them for so long.” Another user commented, ”Just be kind! It’s not that hard to be a good person!” A third user wrote, ”Just be kind! It’s not that hard to be a good person!!”

See more reactions:

Stay hydrated and help animals too https://t.co/KIqZa15YBy — Heli K 🍬 (@HeliHardCandy) June 27, 2022

That's brave for a squirrel! 🐿 https://t.co/4kt0anEF0o — Mike Paxson (@MikePaxson4) June 27, 2022

Just be kind! It’s not that hard to be a good person!! https://t.co/dKBDCZBaW4 — Richard Anderson (@Savagepackerfan) June 27, 2022

This reminds me of the time I was at the Grand Canyon. The squirrels were very tame and would try to drink from our can's and bottles. — Stephen Latham 💙🐶🧭📊 (@stephen_latham) June 27, 2022

Notably, this video has resurfaced on the internet as it had gone viral last year as well.