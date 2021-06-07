Manila: A woman in the Philippines was shocked after she allegedly found a deep-fried towel in her chicken from a fried chicken chain. Notably, Alique Perez had ordered food from Jollibee, a popular fast-food chain in the Philippines, on Tuesday. When the order was delivered, she tried to cut some chicken for her son, but had a hard time slicing it. She then tried to use her hands to break the fried chicken and upon opening was stunned to see no meat but deep fried towel. Also Read - Purrfect! Video of a Cat Relishing a KFC Chicken Bucket Goes Viral | Watch

“Just something that frustrated me this late. We had Jollibee delivered via grab. Ordered chicken for my son, while I was trying to get him a bite, I found it super hard to even slice. Tried opening it up with my hands and to my surprise a deep-fried towel. This is really disturbing… How the hell do you get the towel in the batter and even fry it!?!?” she wrote on Facebook.

She also shared videos and image of the botched-up order on her Facebook profile, that has gone viral and attracted much criticism. The clip shows her holding the blue cloth, which is completely encrusted in batter.

Watch The video (Courtesy: Facebook (Alique Perez)



“I really thought that the post complaining about weird stuff in their orders were just all made up, now I know that it really happens. So disgusting and embarrassing… to think that you’re even branched in BGC. There’s a first for everything. And this has been the worst first! Calming myself down for this…The essence of the towel contaminated the oil and the batter from the supplier so how many chicken joys are affected? We won’t know, ”she added.

Users were disgusted by the incident and one wrote, “This is actually a good case for a lawsuit. Your Health and other people’s health were compromised due to mishandling.”

After the backlash, the food company Jollibee Food Corp looked into the matter promptly and has ordered a shutdown of the outlet in question.

“We will also send out reminders to all stores to ensure the strict adherence to Jollibee’s food preparation systems,” an official statement from Jollibee Foods Corp wrote.