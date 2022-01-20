Viral Video: TV debates can be quite frustrating for panelists who literally have to shout to get their point across. In one such desperate attempt to make her voice heard, a panelist, who wasn’t given a fair chance to speak, started dancing on LIVE TV debate in order to attract attention. An old video has resurfaced on Twitter wherein a panelist in a green kurti, was continuously interrupted by the news anchor and other guests participating in the debate. She wanted to speak but wasn’t given a fair chance. In order to seek attention, she then started dancing and making weird faces on live show. The woman in question is environmental activist Roshni Ali.Also Read - Pandemic Wedding: Bengal Couple Invites Guests on Google Meet, Food to be Delivered Via Zomato

Twitter user Elizabeth shared the video with the caption, “See what the participant in green kurti does when not given a fair chance to speak!”

Watch the video here:

See what the participant in green kurti does when not given a fair chance to speak! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/M58kKkbpxB — Elizabeth (@Elizatweetz) January 16, 2022

The video has left people in splits who were amused with her attention gaining tactics. While it is not known which channel this clip is from, many users said it is most probably from a Bengali news channel. One user wrote, ”Killer!!! She knows how to get noticed,” while another commented, ” She absolutely did the right thing that is neither abusive nor irritating. This the media who talk more than letting others talk. Full support to this Lady.”

See other reactions:

Creative. Innovative. Gutsy. Kudos to her for bringing out the point that the program was a cartoon show, even without saying a word.👏👏👏👏 A new tactic is born – to deal with MODIA. — Bismaya INC (@bismay_inc) January 16, 2022

Thank you for sharing this. It made me come back to Twitter after 4 years of hiatus. Totally worth it — roohul husain (@roohulh) January 19, 2022

She absolutely did the right thing that is neither abusive nor irritating. This the media who talk more than letting others talk. Full support to this Lady . ❤️🙏 — Debasmita Roy (@Love2spread) January 19, 2022

A perfect example of "mujhe kya yahan naachne ke liye bulaya hai" — Abhishek Singh (@antis0cial_aalu) January 19, 2022

This is hilarious , This happens when you don't get attention.

🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/VUa9wpmlkh — Pulkit (@Pnagpal9) January 19, 2022

