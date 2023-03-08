Home

Viral

Viral Video: Woman Pats Angry Crocodile On Head And It Calms Down, Internet Not Amused

Viral Video: Woman Pats Angry Crocodile On Head And It Calms Down, Internet Not Amused

There are some animal lovers and aficionados who have devoted their lives to the preservation and sustenance of these big lizards.

Viral Video: Woman Pats Angry Crocodile On Head And It Calms Down, Internet Not Amused

Viral Video: The very mention of the crocodile brings to mind an image of a mighty reptile with a strong jaw and pointed long teeth. Crocodiles are very good at disguising and use surprise to attack their prey. But there are some animal lovers and aficionados who have devoted their lives to the preservation and sustenance of these big lizards.

The viral video we are sharing with you shows a huge, angry crocodile approaching from the front with an open mouth. Then a woman’s hand appears and pats it on the snout and it gets calm down.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The video is shared on Twitter by Best Videos 🎥🔞@_BestVideos.

The video has drawn a mixed response from the netizens as can be seen by the comments. Sharing a few with you.

Claudio Faria Jr @26ClaudioJunior Replying to @_BestVideos @pedrocertezas, “Mighty Man of Valour😤”

@r_trolle Replying to @_BestVideos, “Fella sat down”

Darren TVS @darren_tv Replying to @_BestVideos, “Sit!”

Prashob Prakash @pr4sh0b Replying to @_BestVideos, “Promo rates?”

@CSTSonny76 Replying to @_BestVideos, “Big beautiful boy.”

Uncle Bobby’s Fun Bus @Robert567858762 Replying to @_BestVideos, “Yes he’s really friendly 😋”

Butchthebaker1954@gmail.com @Butchthebaker11 Replying to @_BestVideos, “She will be his dinner one day.”

MaryjanesUncle @bigbudhunter Replying to @_BestVideos, “Everytime the croc opens its mouth, I hear ticking.”

Jim Bear✊🏻🇬🇧🐻🇬🇧✊🏻@JamesMc62134872 Replying to @_BestVideos, “Some guard croc you’ve got there lol”

Bluebor {🇰🇪} @Bluebor416 Replying to @_BestVideos, “Just fear women”

HdW @_o_HdW_o_ Replying to @_BestVideos, “Handbag.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.