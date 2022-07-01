Viral Video: Indians are supremely talented and there is absolutely no doubt about that. More than that, desis are extremely hardworking and possess a lot of skills, that are praiseworthy. One such video has surfaced on social media that shows a woman perfectly putting cow dung cakes on a wall for them to dry. In the video, the woman skillfully throws the cow dung cakes high up on a wall, and they stack together in a neat pattern. The amazing thing is that not a single target has been missed and all the cow dung cakes are sticking to the exact place.Also Read - Viral Video: Orangutan Lovingly Feeding & Playing With 3 Tiger Cubs Is Most Beautiful Thing on Internet | Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan with a caption that reads, ”Indian basket ball team is searching for her.” He was all praises for the woman and compared it with throws similar in a game of basketball.

Indian basket ball team is searching for her. pic.twitter.com/hE2dBy7nAu — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 29, 2022

The video has gone viral, and people were impressed by her skill. The video has surfaced on social media previously too. ”This happens only in india,” wrote one user, while another commented, ”Could you imagine how many times she practiced that? ” A third said, ”We have talent but we don’t respect them.”

Cow dung cakes are used as disinfectants and fuel. In addition, they are also used in havans in Hindu households across the country.