Viral Video: The soulful song Manike Mage Hithe sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is still ruling the internet and continues to create waves in both Sri Lanka and India. Several celebrities and netizens alike have shared dance videos on the song which are gaining a lot of love and appreciation on social media. Needless to say, the craze is not yet over! Now, another video of a woman performing belly dance on Manike Mage Hithe has gone viral and netizens can’t get enough.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Performs Rajasthani Folk Dance While Wearing Rollerblades, Internet is Impressed | Watch

The woman has been identified as Raksha Parsnani, a former IT professional turned belly dancer. In the video, she is seen wearing a black crop top and a skirt-cum-harem pants, and performing on the song with utmost grace and confidence. She captioned the video as, ”I cannot stop humming to this song, nor can I stop dancing on it! My take on this beauty #manikemagehithe by @yohanimusic ft @rektron !! Had so much fun teaching this at @studiojdancemelb !!”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raksha Parsnani (@raksha.parsnani)

The video has gone viral with more than 1700 views and netizens love the woman’s graceful moves. Users have been filling the comments section with heart and love emojis and just can’t enough of her dancing. One user wrote, ”AAYYEEEEE!! 🔥🔥🔥 QUEEN 🙌🙌 so sensual and classy, love love love!!” Another wrote, ”Packed full of emotion & utter beauty.”