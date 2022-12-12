Woman Performs Godh Bharai Rasam For Pregnant Pet Dog, Viral Video Is Too Sweet To Miss. Watch

Woman Performs Godh Bharai Rasam For Pregnant Pet Dog

Viral Video Today: Many people treat their pets like their kids and give them the same love, respect and comfort as they would give to a family member. One such woman, who is a proud ‘dog mommy’ to several pups, threw a baby shower or godh bharai ceremony for her pregnant beagle.

The video was shared on Instagram by the dog’s owner, Sujatha Bharathi, with the following text: “Baby shower for my cutie”. In the clip, the desi woman can be seen performing the rasam of godh bharai for her pregnant beagle by putting a chunni and garland over the cute dog. The hooman can be seen applying tilak on the doggo’s forehead and serving her a thali of food. She also prepared special thalis for the guests – stray dogs outside her house.

Netizens were in awe of the adorable video and said it’s the sweetest thing they’ve seen today. “Sweetest thing I have ever seen. God bless you and your fur baby,” a user commented. “This is the best thing on Instagram today,” another user wrote. “The best thing I have seen on internet today and the cutie was very shy… God bless u for this,” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF WOMAN PEFORMING BABY SHOWER FOR PET DOG:

Wasn’t that adorable?!