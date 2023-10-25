Home

Woman Performs Gymnastics While Skydiving And It Is Mind Boggling: Watch For Yourself

Maja Kuczynska has shared a video on Instagram displaying her incredible gymnastic skills while hovering in mid-air.

Gymnastics While Skydiving: I was about 8 or 9 when I came across the 1985 action-thriller Gymkata. To date, it is perceived as a martial arts film but to me, it is about a unique sport that was unveiled in this movie by combining the skills and movements of gymnastics and martial arts. Nevertheless, here in 2023, we have got Maja Kuczynska, a 23-year-old skydiver, and a gymnast, whose skydiving video is going viral for all the good reasons. Maja Kuczynska has shared a video on Instagram displaying her incredible gymnastic skills while hovering in mid-air.

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maja Kuczynska (@kuczynska.maja)

Needless to say, it is one of the finest displays of individual skills.

Maja Kuczynska shared the video with the caption: I used to be a gymnast so I thought it would be fun to try to do like a classic gymnastics tumble in the air 😂 but I mean I wouldn’t say it turned out very realistic 😂😂 turns out physics is a bit different when you’re falling from the sky who would have guessed 😂

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

mihaigabrielavram_: Is she dead?

svador_: Camera man out here flying like a drone

elizzabeth523: It is really similar being in freefall in the sky vs. the indoor skydiving or is actually pretty different?

_hnagi_cos: How come no one realize it’s fake lmaf

bdrgn22: Home girl really transformed mid air into a helicopter.

Pumperofiron: The run up 🤣

Midkingsteve: I showed my 6 year old son this amd he made a happy yelp like “haHAA” and then said “wait.. is this REAL?… How is she dancing in the sky?!” He was very excited 😊

ayna_clicks: What if bag doesn’t open 😭😢 one of Indian army trainee died like that

rickyjamarazmusic: omg i HAVE to do this imagine how cool it would be to do a music video while skydiving

partly_starfish: Idk, maybe I’m wrong…but I think it’s interesting that the camera man isn’t really doing anything except trying to aim the camera at her while he’s free falling at probably an average speed. It’s the gymnastics that the girl’s doing, that changing the amount of drag her body feels while falling and hence the speed and which she falls… Making it look like the camera man’s getting all these wild angles around her, but in actuality, the girl’s really just all over the place. But super cool

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.