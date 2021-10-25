Viral Video: A woman has impressed the internet after a video of her performing traditional Rajasthani dance while skating went viral. Yes, while most of us even find dancing a tad difficult, the talented woman managed to do it while skating! In the video, Krishna Kanwar Gahlot, a professional speed skater and record-holder, is seen dressed in traditional Rajasthani lehenga-choli, along with jewellery which can be quite difficult to dance in. However, she is seen effortlessly performing the dance on rollerblades as folk singers sing in the background.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Performs Bihu Dance on Manike Mage Hithe, Video Delights People | Watch

The video was shot during a cultural event called Odhani 2021, in Udaipur. Organizer Twinkle Baisa shared the video on Instagram which has now been shared on multiple social media platforms.

The video has gone viral, and many applauded her talent while others praised her for being connected to her roots. One user wrote “Keep spreading this royal culture,” “This is some serious talent” wrote another. Many others dropped heart emojis, while some posted fire emoticons.

Notably, Gehlot holds numerous records, including Guinness Book of World Records, India Book Record and Asia Book Record. According to a Tribune report, the skater travelled a distance of 110 kilometres between Udaipur and Chittor on skates. She later skated for 750 kilometres to travel from Udaipur to Delhi in 9 days with an aim to pay tribute to the Indian Army and raise awareness about the girl child education campaign.