Home

Viral

Viral Video: Woman Performs Somersault Inside Movie Metro, Internet Is Divided

Viral Video: Woman Performs Somersault Inside Movie Metro, Internet Is Divided

The video begins with a scene inside a partially crowded metro coach, where some people are seated while others are standing. Misha Sharma spots a less congested spot and proceeds to display her gymnastic skills.

Woman Performs Somersault Inside Movie Metro. | Photo: Instagram @mishasharma

No, it’s not over! Just when we thought the trend of dancing and performing inside the Metro trains to quickly grab attention had ended, another video has surfaced to challenge our assumptions. Now, even athletes are joining this trend to gather followers on their social media accounts. In a new video circulating on the internet, athlete Misha Sharma executed a somersault in the moving Metro, recorded the stunt, and shared it on her Instagram account, disregarding the continuous warnings issued by the Metro authorities. Such actions by certain individuals are causing disruptions to the commuting experience for others.

Trending Now

What’s in the Video?

The video showcases a partly crowded metro coach with some people sitting and a few standing, waiting for their destinations. Misha is seen standing coach where she goes on to show her acrobatic skills and performs the somersault.

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISHA SHARMA 🇮🇳 (@mishaa_official_)

The athlete posted the clip on her Instagram handle on June 26. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and has garnered 3.6 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the video has received mixed reactions from the netizens. While some praised her skills, others stated that the metro is not a place to perform acrobatics.

Another Viral Video

Recently, another video of a man grooving ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ inside the Delhi Metro went viral on the internet. In the video, the man danced in a peculiar manner to Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit’s song from the movie ‘Khal Nayak’. His performance was so unconventional that fellow commuters started laughing, while others offered dance suggestions.

In the clip, the man can be seen grooving to the ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ song while people behind the camera provide instructions and encourage him to change his dance style. One of the commuters suggests the man pole dancing, while another requests for a belly dance. His friends could be heard, cheering and laughing as the young man flouts Delhi Metro rules.

Watch Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DU Updates (@duupdates)

The clip was shared by an Instagram page called DU Updates with the caption, “Delhi Metro Scenes.” Since being shared the clip has accumulated over thousands of views and likes. The post also prompted Instagram users to share their thoughts in the comment section. Most of the users cracked joke on the man’s performance while others expressed anger and criticised him for dancing in the metro.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES