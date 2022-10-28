Viral Video Today: While normal people would love to see a lion from a distance, they would be scared to death going anywhere near it, even if it’s tied up or in a cage. But there are some people who are fearless when it comes to dangerous animals, these people are often zookeepers, handlers, and owners of such exotic animals. Many filthy rich people in the Middle East casually own big cats like lions and tigers as their house cats.Also Read - Viral Video: Lions Fight Each Other While Eating Buffalo Then This Shocking Thing Happens. Watch

A video is going crazy viral on social media where a woman can be seen petting a lion lovingly. A few Instagram users said in the comments that the woman is from Pakistan. The lion is tied up in chains and is resting on a bed where a chained lioness is also resting. The woman looks at the camera and scratches the lion's head without any fear. The lion can then be seen yawning.

The clip was shared by the user 'k4_khaleel' and has received 449k views along with 23k likes. Netizens were left stunned at how fearlessly the woman was touching the lion. "Mam wo lion hai cat nhi," a user commented. "Y pyar aapki Jaan bhi le sakta h," another user wrote. "Humare Gir ke shero ka samana karo pata lag jayega," a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF WOMAN PETTING LION HERE:

What a brave woman!