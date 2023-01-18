Home

Viral

Viral Video: Woman Picks Up Her Man And Runs Away, Or Is It Other Way Around? | Watch And Tell

Viral Video: Woman Picks Up Her Man And Runs Away, Or Is It Other Way Around? | Watch And Tell

These kinds of innovative and funny stories work as a stress buster.

Viral Video: Woman Picks Up Her Man And Runs Away, Or Is It Other Way Around? | Watch And Tell

Viral Video: Looks are deceptive most of the time and that is why it is advised not to believe what you see at first instance. It is always worth the wait to see and then understand the complete picture. We have come across so many photos that are very confusing and test our nerves to interpret the real picture. They are categorised as photo bloopers. Similarly, there are video bloopers where you see something odd and have to wait for a few frames to finally get the real picture.

One such video is going viral which shows a young man seated in a cardboard box that is carried by a woman in a skirt and stockings and wearing high heel ladies’ shoes. She, while holding the man, starts running down the stairs and passes by the camera and you can see the face of the woman.

Look very carefully at who’s who here!

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

She’s literally picked up herself a man 😂pic.twitter.com/59d4vigZtG — CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) January 15, 2023

Now, it is clear that it is a solo act performed by a very creative and talented person.