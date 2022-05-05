Viral Video Today: China has maintained its hardline “zero-COVID” approach but has imposed less onerous restrictions on the capital than in other cities such as Shanghai, where millions were placed under strict lockdown. Beijing has been on high alert for the spread of COVID-19, with restaurants and bars limited to takeout, gyms closed and classes suspended indefinitely.Also Read - Explained: Why China Is Using Metal Barriers To Slow Spread Of COVID Infection - Is It A Successful Approach

Beijing residents are required to undergo three tests throughout the week as authorities seek to detect and isolate cases without imposing the sort of sweeping lockdowns seen in Shanghai and elsewhere. A negative test result obtained within the previous 48 hours is required to gain entry to most public spaces. Also Read - Beijing On High Alert! China’s Capital Reports Surge In Covid Cases, Shanghai Registers 39 Deaths in a Day

Beijing on Thursday reported just 50 new cases, eight of them asymptomatic. A few communities where cases were discovered have been isolated.

A shocking video has surfaced on social media that shows a Chinese woman being pinned down by a man for a COVID test. As the video starts, the woman is seen lying down on the floor of what appears to be a testing centre with a man on top of her. She is screaming and trying to resist the forced test, but the man pulls her hands under his knees and firmly holds them there. He then forcibly opens the woman’s mouth when a healthcare worker in a PPE suit takes her swab sample.

Watch the viral video below:

