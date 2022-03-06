New Delhi: War can throw up a lot of emotions. Sad, anger and despair. Mostly, sad. That is what Ukraine feels right now as many have been forced to flee their homes they grew up, say goodbye to the skies they woke up and neighbours they bonded over dinners and parties. As the situation remains tense in Ukraine, a ‘hauntingly beautiful’ video has gone viral from the war-torn country. The video is guaranteed to make you tear up some strong emotions.Also Read - Kerala Man, Evacuated From Ukraine With Pregnant Wife, Wants To Name His Baby After Operation Ganga

In the viral video, a woman was seen playing Loius Armstrong’s song ‘What A Wonderful World’ outside Lviv station as a sea of people with their packed bags stood behind her. Thousands of people are fleeing Ukraine and many wait for trains outside Lviv railway station in western Ukraine to board trains to Poland.

Outside Lviv station, which is thronging with exhausted refugees fleeing war in eastern Ukraine, an accomplished pianist is playing “What a Wonderful World.” It’s hauntingly beautiful. pic.twitter.com/Xm5itr8jl7 — Andrew RC Marshall (@Journotopia) March 5, 2022

Many reacted to the video saying it has put them to “tears” while many said they were “sobbing” after watching the video.

This reminds me of Shawshank Redemption, where Andy plays "Sull'aria" from Mozart's. What a beautiful world, even you may be inside a prison cell, or in the middle of a devastated war. #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/Av4CYvVfoT — Jim Huang 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@JimHuangCFA) March 5, 2022