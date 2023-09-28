Home

Viral Video: Woman Recreates Jawan’s Metro Scene, Internet Has Mixed Reactions

An Instagram user recently recreated the scene where SRK is dressed in bandages and grooves on the song, 'Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye'.

Recreating Jawan scene. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s action thriller Jawan has left the audience completely spellbound. Ever since the trailer release of the film, one scene in particular has won over numerous hearts. Do you remember King Khan as Azad grooving to the old song ‘Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye’ inside a metro during the famous train heist scene? Numerous netizens were seen recreating this famous scene. Now, adding to the list, a woman recently created this scene again while traveling in a metro.

An Instagram user named Saheli Rudra recently dropped a video on the photo-sharing app where she can be seen dressed in bandages like Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Not just that, she also donned an ensemble similar to the one King Khan wore in the famous scene. Saheli Rudra also danced to the ‘Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye’ song and nailed SRK’s hook step from the sequence. Dropping the clip on Instagram, she captioned the post, “Lady jawan”.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saheli Rudra | Influencer (@_sahelirudra_)

Netizens React To Viral Video

Uploaded on September 16, the clip has managed to garner a lot of attention. It has minted around 9 million views and more than 400,000 likes. Along with this, the netizens also flocked to the comment section of the post.

Some cybercitizens praised the efforts of the girl in the video. One of the Instagram users penned in the comment section, “Nice confidence bro”. Another one wrote, “Jigra chahiye ese confidence ke sath dance karne mein (You need the courage to dance with such confidence).”

On the other hand, others criticised her. One of the comments read, “Srk wants your. location”. Another netizen said jokingly, “Someone please send her to the hospital. I think she is injured”.

For the unversed, Jawan reached the cinema halls on September 7. After an overwhelming performance at the box office, the film has managed to mint more than 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office. The primary cast of the film includes Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Jawan marked the Bollywood debut of both director Atlee and Lady Superstar Nayanthara.

