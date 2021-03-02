Needless to say, face masks have now become both an essential part of our daily life as well as a fashion accessory, in the wake of coronavirus. However, some people still forget this indispensable item, and often land in trouble. In one such case, a woman in South Africa used her panties as a mask to avoid getting thrown out of a Pick n Pay supermarket. Yes, you read it right! The unnamed woman was caught on camera pulling off her black underwear to use as a makeshift mask after she was warned by supermarket staff she would not be served without a face covering. Also Read - No Masks Required: This Restaurant Calls Masks as 'Face Diapers', Sparks Outrage on Social Media

The bizarre incident, caught on camera, shows a blonde woman talking to a security guard while waiting in the checkout queue with her shopping. The guard tells her to put on a face mask or leave the store. Suddenly, the woman then reaches under her dress and takes off her panty to use as an impromptu face mask instead, while other shoppers react with shock, Daily Mail reported.

Watch the video here:

We as South Africans are truly one of a kind 🤣🤡 pic.twitter.com/hhDdkmapQk — JLN (@YB_JLN) February 23, 2021

Stunned at what just happened, other customers look on in disgust and one yells, “What’s going on?”while another applauds her on her “brilliant” ingenuity. Users online, who saw the video also were equally disgusted and slammed the woman for not following the face mask rules in the first place. Others were just plain amused at the whole affair.

One user wrote, ”I’m not amused. I really can’t stand disrespect to employees for things that are out of their control. It’s literally the law to wear a mask, I’m just wondering why this lady wasn’t arrested for 1. Not wearing a mask and 2. Public indecency. Ya’ll let’s pray for the masses.” Another commented: “This makes me sick. She is aware of the law worldwide. We have a serious virus and [she thinks] a G-string will save her.

Here are some other reactions:

I'm not amused. I really can't stand disrespect to employees for things that are out of their control. It's literally the law to wear a mask, I'm just wondering why this lady wasn't arrested for 1. Not wearing a mask and 2. Public indecency. Ya'll let's pray for the masses. Smh. — MelJ_Robyn (@MelissaJacobs12) February 24, 2021

This is someone’s mother. Bathong imagine Piet coming on twitter to see his mom wearing underwear on her face. 😭 — Oratile (@Orahh_x) February 24, 2021

Oh my soul. How can you put your panty on your face. No man. — sad clown🤡 (@SeptemberLesley) February 24, 2021

Security how did she enter the store without wearing a mask. — Lilly (@Zanele_xP) February 25, 2021

This is disgusting her hands touching the panty,the trolley and who's supposed to scan her groceries???Sies man🤮🤮🤮 and she thinks it's ohk — Tilda Wale Sandawana (@tildahorns) February 25, 2021

This lady really pulled out her g-string😭something tells me she’s been waiting for that moment 🤣 — Lambo Lover Boy🤍 (@ic3y_gp) February 24, 2021