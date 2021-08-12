Wayanad: A video has captured the dramatic rescue of a woman after she fell into a 50-feet deep well in Kerala’s Wayanad on Tuesday. Soon after the locals got to know about the incident, they called the fire department and informed them about the same. After they arrived at the spot, the fire department and local people joined hands to conduct the rescue operation.Also Read - Remember the Elephant That Broke into a Kitchen Looking for Snacks? It Has Done it Again in the Same House | WATCH Viral Video

A video of the rescue operation shared by news agency ANI show officials and locals using a rope and net to pull her up. The woman holds onto the net as she safely reaches the opening of the well. Though visibly shocked, she was able to stand up on her feet with the help of the officials. It’s not clear whether the woman has suffered any injuries.

“Kerala: Fire Department officials and locals rescued a woman after she fell into a 50-feet deep well in Wayanad,” ANI said in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Kerala: Fire Department officials and locals rescued a woman after she fell into a 50-feet deep well in Wayanad (10.08) pic.twitter.com/5tG6Jq0vx3 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

Since being shared, the video has gone viral and users are praising the fire department for their rescue work. Many also appreciated locals for stepping in and saving the woman’s life.

One user wrote, ” “Great work done by locals and officials,” while another said, ”Thanks to the Fire Deptt. Personnel who have saved the Lady from drowning in the well in no time & saved her Life! GREAT!”

Thanks to the Fire Deptt. Personnel who have saved the Lady from drowning in the well in no time & saved her Life! GREAT!👏🙏❤️🎉 — Ashok (@ashokghuge) August 11, 2021

Gr8 work done by locals & officials — Santosh mandal (@santosh_094) August 11, 2021

Very good — Veeresh Upadhyay (@VeereshUpadhyay) August 11, 2021

Recently, a baby elephant that fell into a well in a Jharkhand village was successfully brought to safety after an intense 8 hours of rescue operation. In a rescue mission, officials demolished an entire side of the well wall, and carved out a ramp into the earth to allow the calf to walk out on its own instead of being lifted vertically. After 8 hours the adorable calf finally walked out!