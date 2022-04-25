New Delhi: A woman, who fell off a moving train in Mumbai, was luckily saved in seconds by a guard. The alert home guard at the suburban train in Mumbai rescued the woman who fell off while deboarding the moving train.Also Read - Unknown Facts About India: Did You Know ‘Snakes and Ladders’ Game Originated in India

In a video shared on social media, the home guard is seen deboarding the moving train to rescue the woman. The woman had jumped off the train and lost her balance while she landed on the platform. She was saved by the alert guard who pulled her away from the moving train. Later, two other women were seen deboarding the moving train.

The guard has now been awarded his alertness, Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of Police (Railways), Mumbai. The guard has been identified as Altaf Shaikh, a Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel.

In a tweet, Khalid said: “Home Guard Altaf Shaikh working @grpmumbai saved the life of a lady passenger who fell down during (de)boarding a suburban train at Jogeshwari station on 16/4/22. He is being rewarded for his presence of mind, alertness & dedication to duty.”

Following the incident, Government Railway Police in Mumbai issued a statement and urged passengers to “avoid boarding or deboarding a moving train as it can be fatal”.

“GRP personnel deployed at Jogeshwari Railway Station saved a woman from falling into the gap between the train and the platform. She was trying to deboard a moving train when she fell. Commuters are requested to avoid boarding or deboarding a moving train as it can be fatal,” GRP, Mumbai said in a tweet.

