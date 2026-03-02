Home

Viral Video: Woman risks life, falls twice before climbing onto moving Delhi-Agra train - Netizens react in shock

A shocking viral video shows a woman falling twice while attempting to board a moving train on the Delhi–Agra route, sparking massive online debate over railway safety and reckless travel risks.

Netizens went viral watching this video of a woman trying her best to board a moving train. When she failed and fell down twice before getting into the train compartment successfully. The video captured shocking moments of the woman climbing up the Delhi–Agra moving train.

The Video That Has Made Netizens Gasp!

The video that has been making rounds on Instagram and X shows the Delhi-Agra Express starting to move as people at the platform scrambled to board the train. In one of the screenshots, you can see a woman struggling to board the train and falling flat on her back.

Shocking Scene at Delhi-Agra:

Woman Falls Twice Trying to Catch

Moving Train.

pic.twitter.com/pBT7rRMtBi — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 1, 2026

Pedestrians watching her fall scream in horror as she attempts the stunt. However, with determination, she pulls herself up and jumps into the train compartment. This video has left netizens speechless!

Thousands reacted to the video in mere hours as it was posted. Here’s what they had to say:

“A girl trying so hard just to board a moving train.”

“How can someone be this stupid?”

“People need to be educated about safety.”

While others wrote:

“This is just stupid!”

“There are countless times where stunts like these end up with passengers being injured.”

Videos have gone viral in the past of people attempting tricks or just riding on top of a moving train and ending up severely injured.

A Railway Official Comments

Railway officials have confirmed that boarding or alighting from a moving train is both dangerous and against their guidelines. However, this isn’t the first time that people have attempted this stunt.

“Boarding or alighting from a moving train is dangerous and against railway policy. Every year many passengers are injured from performing stupid stunts when boarding or jumping trains. We ask all passengers to hold onto the train until it comes to a complete stop before entering or exiting the train,” an anonymous official told the media person.

Times like these should serve as reminders to everyone to take their time and be safe when boarding trains.

