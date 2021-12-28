Viral Video: Mark Twain once said ‘Dance like nobody is watching’, and seems like this woman understood the essence of his words. A video has gone viral on social media showing a woman having the time of her life as she puts up an epic dance performance to Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang song. In the video, the woman dressed in a red saree, steals the show as she grooves to the song with her energetic and desi moves, as other people cheer and clap for her. The video seems to be taken at a wedding function.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzania's Kili Paul Grooves to Nora Fatehi’s ‘Dance Meri Rani’, Impresses Indians | Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by Nisarg Media Productions and later shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. ”This दीदी rocks,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

Needless to say, the video has gone viral with more than 65000 likes and counting. Netizens were delighted with her dance skills and appreciated her spirit and confidence.

One user wrote, ”just love the way she’s enjoying every bit of it.” Another wrote, ”Der is no SIZE or AGE for dreams or njyment in life. Live life this monent.” A third commented, ”Best thing is that she is enjoying it and that’s what really matters.”

The song is from Hritik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer 2014 movie Bang Bang and sung by Benny Dayal and Niti Mohan.