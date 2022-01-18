Viral Video: Paragliding and skydiving are things on almost everyone’s bucket lists, but they are not everyone’s cup of tea. Such adventures can also result into hilarious experiences like that one video of Vipin Sahu which went crazy in viral in 2019. Since then, several videos of anxious paragliders screaming and pleading with their instructor to ‘land kara de’ have emerged on the internet. Now, a new paragliding video featuring an anxious woman is going viral and reminding netizens of Vipin Sahu’s ‘Land Kara De’.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Dances to 'Mahi Ve' With Her Mom & Sisters, Internet Hearts It | Watch

In the video, the woman screams and rants about her husband who pushed her to try paragliding. nd goes on and on about how she hates her husband and wants to kill him. “I will kill you Brijesh (her husband)” and “meri shaadi kyu kari bhagwaan (Why did you get me married God),” she can be heard ranting.

She was accompanied by an instructor who kept on encouraging her down but to no effect. “Bhaiya, mujhe bohot darr lag raha hain. Main neeche nahi dekh sakta (Brother, I am feeling very scared. I can’t look down),” the woman says. The clip was shared on Twitter with a caption says, ”Paragliding & Pati Pooja same time Most hilarious video seen,made my day…enjoy frndz….”

Paragliding & Pati Pooja same time😂

Most hilarious video seen,made my day…enjoy frndz…. 🤟🤟😬#Thursdayhumour pic.twitter.com/pi1j9CqJWv — Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji🇮🇳🚩 (@bijlis05) January 13, 2022

The video has gone viral, and many found the woman’s experience relatable while others were amused. Some others thought that it is just a stunt in order to go viral.

Female version of 100-200 jada le le par land kara de 😂😂😂 @ayushkhaitan @iam_anush https://t.co/tNjh6tIY5p — Madhav Kothari (@madhavkothari96) January 18, 2022

वीडियो वायरल का नाम क्या लिया तुरंत चेहरे पे मुस्कान आ गई ।तीर निशाने पे 😀😀😀😂😂😂 — Sukhbir Kadiyan (@SukhbirKadiyan2) January 17, 2022

Famous hone ka naya stunt ban gaya hai🤣🤣😂 — gagan (@gaganwalyat) January 18, 2022

Hahahahahah… hilarious but courageous she is even when she feared from height — Vikas godara (@Vikasgodara21) January 18, 2022

In 2019, a video of a man freaking out while paragliding had gone viral, resulting in a bunch of ‘Land Kara De’ memes.