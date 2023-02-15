Home

Viral Video: Woman Shares The Bizarre Recipe of Mashed Potatoes With Lays, Desi Tweeps Call it ‘Poison’ – Watch

In a widely shared clip on the internet, a woman was seen boiling chips with milk, cheese and a sauce to make mashed potatoes - Watch viral video

Viral Video: There are a ton of recipes on the internet that use common household ingredients to create delicious meals. But people create bizarre recipes for foods occasionally that can be made just as effortlessly in a classic, old-school way. While the Indians were still getting over the Parle-G Halwa and Fanta Maggi, another video of a common food being subjected to a test emerged on the internet. The viral video of a woman making mashed potatoes by boiling potato chips. The woman was seen adding a Lay’s packet to boiling water to make mashed potatoes, in the viral video. She combined a bowl of mash, which is often made with cooked or steamed potatoes, with a few sauces, shredded cheese, milk, and another packet of salty Lay’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by But Would You Eat It? (@butwouldyoueat)

The video went viral in no time as desi tweeps expressed their disappointment in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “I am reporting this.” Another user wrote, “People are getting bored or have too much free time there just no way.” Several users used terms like poison for the bizarre food video. The third user said, “Call the ambulance.” Indians also called it cancer food and well we couldn’t agree more!

The viral video has 185K likes and 11.5K comments with over 12M views.

