Viral Video Today: If you are a music aficionado, you must have heard the trending song from Coke Studio Season 14 – 'Pasoori', which is making waves across the globe. The beautiful song, sung by Pakistani artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, is the current obsession of all music lovers and has captured many hearts worldwide for its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics.

A video is going crazy viral on Instagram that shows an Indian girl singing Pasoori in the kitchen. Usually cutting onions makes people cry, but this woman seems to be enjoying the tearful task while vibing to the song. The video was uploaded on Instagram by Shalini Dubey, who is a singer from Jharkhand. The reel recorded by her sister shows Shalini singing the song in her melodious voice like a total professional.

The reel has received 12.5 million views and 1.9 million likes. The 'kitchen singer' wowed netizens with her singing, who loved her version of Pasoori. "Your voice is from heaven. Why don't you make a remix or female version of that song," an Instagram user commented. "First i thought its background music ..later i got to know its ur real voice ….Its Amazing," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Dubey (@theshalinidubey)

What do you think of the video?