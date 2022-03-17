Viral Video: The internet is a treasure trove of interesting and funny videos, guaranteed to keep you entertained. One such video has surfaced online which shows a woman singing a popular Bollywood song in a rather hilarious way. The video, which was apparently shot in a village, shows a woman singing Arijit Singh’s ‘Mohabbat Barsa Dena Tu’ song with killer expressions. As she is engrossed in her singing, a man behind her is seen dancing and grooving to the beats of the song in a funny manner. The video is sure to tickle your funny bone and the ending of the video will leave you in splits.Also Read - Viral Video: Passengers on a Plane Sing Baby Shark to Comfort Crying Baby, Internet Says 'Aww' | Watch

The video was shared on an Instagram page named Emo Bois of India, with a caption that reads, ”Admin and waifu on Sunday picnic.”

Watch the viral video here:

The hilarious video has gone viral, and amassed more than 13,000 likes, leading to a barrage of funny comments and amused reactions. People just can’t help laughing and definitely can’t get over the ‘La, la, la’ in the end. ”She scarred me for life with that la la la la,” one user wrote, while another wrote, ”Neha Kakkar with Autotune Off !” A third wrote, ”Mamu sanam dancing in the background.”

