Halloween 2022: Along with creepy costumes, face makeup and spooky decorations, pumpkins have become a symbol of Halloween all over the world. And what is Halloween without the presence of a glowing jack-o'-lantern sitting by the window or on a porch? For decades, we all know the carved out pumpkin has been a symbol of Halloween's spookiness as people made time to do pumpkin shopping several nights before Halloween came. Symbolically, the pumpkin is often linked to rebirth and fertility, and they also symbolise harvests and crops. They fit the season in which Halloween falls every year.

A day before the festival of Halloween, a video is going viral on social media that shows a woman's failed experience of going shopping at a pumpkin patch. The woman was sitting on a big pumpkin while holding a small one in her hands to pose for a photo. Instead of the picture, the camera caught the woman squishing the pumpkin to bits and falling on the ground. After destroying the pumpkin with her butt, she quickly gets up and the person recording her goes up to help her.

The clip was shared on Twitter by the page 'buitengebieden', which regularly posts funny videos. It has racked up over 512k views and 9.2k likes. The video left netizens in splits who flooded the comments with laughing emojis and jokes. "I take it that was a squash, and not a pumpkin," a user wrote. "Bumkin," another user joked. "Ma'am. You gotta pay for that," a third user commented.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF WOMAN CRUSHING A HALLOWEEN PUMPKIN HERE:

Lol! Don’t sit on your pumpkin.