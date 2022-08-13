NOIDA: A video of a woman is going viral on social media in which she is seen slapping, yelling at, hurling abuse at, and dragging an e-rickshaw driver by his collar. Reportedly, the incident occurred on Saturday morning in the market of Phase 2, Sector 110 of NOIDA. It all started after a side of the e-rickshaw hit the woman’s car after which the woman lost her cool and started slapping and dragging the driver of the e-rickshaw. She also hurled abuses at the driver. Meanwhile, a few onlookers had gathered at the scene but nobody intervened.Also Read - Video: Ex Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel Injured After Being Hit By Racing Cow During Tiranga Yatra

After the video went viral, there is a demand from the Noida Police to take action against the woman. On the complaint of the victim Mithun, the police station Phase Two has arrested the accused Kiran Singh who is a resident of Shramik Kunj while the victim lives in Pocket-2 of Sector 82.

Woman arrested, case registered against her

The woman has been arrested and a case registered against her.

थाना फेस-2 पुलिस द्वारा ई-रिक्शा चालक के साथ मारपीट करने वाली महिला अभियुक्ता गिरफ्तार। pic.twitter.com/wyNTeEZl9G — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) August 13, 2022

Giving information by a tweet, the Noida Police informed, “In the said case, immediately on the complaint of the e-rickshaw driver, the woman was brought to the police station by the police station Phase-2 and on the basis of the complaint of the rickshaw driver, a complaint was filed against the said woman. A case has been registered at Noida and legal proceedings are in process.”