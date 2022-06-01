Viral News: A shocking moment was captured on camera when a woman fell under the train while trying to board it as it was leaving the station. Many people do this despite the Indian Railways advising against boarding or deboarding from a moving train. “The vigilance and promptness of the railway employee saved the life of the passenger. Do not get on/off a moving train, it can be fatal,” the Railway Ministry said in the video caption.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Interacts With Squirrels and Birds, Netizens Call Her Real-Life Snow White. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by the Ministry of Railways and has received over 21k views. The incident occurred at Raipur railway station in Chhattisgarh. A woman suddenly slipped while boarding a moving train at the station. She was falling under the moving train, however, an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel who was on duty rushed in and managed to save her life, just in time. Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Jugaad Fails When This Happens to Car Carrying 30 People. Watch

Netizens also heaped praises for the alert RPF personnel. “Congratulations to the RPF teams. To avoid such incidents, the platforms levels may be raised to match the entry way of coaches,” a user tweeted. “Good job done by RPF,” commented a second user. Also Read - Viral Video: Cops Try to Catch Speeding Scooter, Driver Uses This Trick to Fool Them. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

रेल कर्मचारी की सतर्कता और तत्परता से बची यात्री की जान! छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर स्टेशन पर चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने के दौरान एक महिला अचानक नीचे गिर गई। ड्यूटी पर तैनात आरपीएफ कर्मचारी ने तत्परता से उसकी जान बचाई। चलती हुई ट्रेन में ना चढ़ें/उतरें, यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/1Aq2hxZNTp — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 31, 2022

What do you think of the video?