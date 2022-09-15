Metro Ka Video: Pickpocketing, swiping mobile phones and snatching are very common in India which is why people should avoid talking on their phones while walking on the road and having their handbags at a vulnerable position. These offenses are also common in metros and trains. Metro passengers should be careful of their belongings during the train ride especially while entering and exiting trains as thieves can advantage of a busy station or you being distracted, and steal your phone.Also Read - Viral Video: Chor Girl Tries To Steal Plant From Road, Gets Instant Karma. Watch

A video is going viral on social media where a woman was caught on camera stealing a man’s phone at a Delhi Metro station. The video shows a man boarding a metro train from a station while a woman wearing a face mask is standing at the train’s gate in front of him. While still standing near the gate, the man is busy on his phone and ignores the woman standing in front of him as just another passenger. The woman waits for her opportunity, and as soon as the doors start to close, she grabs the man’s phone and runs away. The man is inside the train and can’t do much to get his phone back. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Gets Distracted By Woman Asking For Help, Loses Wallet To Chorni. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘memecentral.teb’ with the following text: “Khatam Tata Bye Bye Gaya”. It has gone viral with over 170k views and 15k likes. Many Instagram users commented saying that the video seems scripted, others were shocked that this could happen to metro passengers. “New fear unlocked,” a user commented. “Scripted no doubt,” another user wrote. “Wah didi wah,” a third user wrote. Also Read - Viral Video: Chor Snatches Girl's Phone, Man Chases Him On Scooty. Ending Will Leave You Baffled

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF WOMAN SNATCHING PHONE FROM DELHI METRO PASSENGER HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES KI DUKAN 🔥 (@memecentral.teb)

Be careful of phone thieves in Delhi Metro!