Viral Video: Nowadays, gold and drug smugglers have gotten extra creative. Every now and then, we hear stories of how smugglers around the world adopt unique yet bizarre ways to transport narcotics and drugs from one place to another. Now, in a similar incident, customs officials at Shamshabad International Airport in Telangana’s Hyderabad seized gold worth about Rs 18 lakh and weighing 350 grams, stitched on a burqa. The incident happened on February 26, when the woman who arrived from Dubai concealed the gold in the form of beads, coated with rhodium, that were stitched on burqas.Also Read - Video: 'Aap Humare Kaum Ko Badnaam Kar Rahe Hai', Mob Forces Woman To Remove Burqa in MP | Watch

Working on a credible tip-off, the custom officers questioned the woman and checked her luggage. The woman was made to remove the burqa and small gold tablets were taken out from it. Official handle of Hyderabad Customs shared a video of the extraction and wrote, ”On 27.02.22,Hyderabad Customs booked a case of smuggling of gold valued Rs.18.18 lakh weighing 350.00 grams against a passenger who arrived from Dubai by Flight No.FZ-439. Pax concealed gold in beads form which were stitched to burqas.”

Watch the video here:

On 27.02.22,Hyderabad Customs booked a case of smuggling of gold valued Rs.18.18 lakh weighing 350.00 grams against a passenger who arrived from Dubai by Flight No.FZ-439. Pax concealed gold in beads form which were stitched to burqas.@cbic_india @cgstcushyd @PIBHyderabad pic.twitter.com/xlGSF2vUa4 — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) February 27, 2022

A case has been registered against this passenger and further investigation is underway. Of late, several passengers flying from India to Gulf countries have been caught smuggling illegal items.