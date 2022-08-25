Viral Video: It’s pretty common to see people dressed in shorts and bikinis in and around the beach. However, you never might have seen someone wearing a saree there. One such video of an Indian woman walking on a beach in saree with a veil on her head has gone viral. Meanwhile, several bikini-clad ladies are seen walking past her.Also Read - Elephant Mimics Dancing Girl by Wiggling His Ears, Viral Video Wins Hearts With 7 Million Views. Watch

The clip was posted on social media by Rishika Gurjar on August 22. In the viral video, the Indian woman was seen smiling and walking on the beach in a typical Indian traditional attire amid the bikini-clad women on a sunny day. Visuals suggest that the beach is located outside India. She, of course, stands out for her unusual attire. The video was captioned as, “अरे काकी कहां पहुंच गई.” It is unclear where and when the video was actually shot.

The video has garnered over 120 K views. Social media users loved the fact that she exercised her own choice and was comfortable in her skin. Netizens applauded the woman for embracing her identity and said that is refreshing to see someone representing their culture even on a foreign land. . One wrote, “Difference between Indian culture & western, we should proud on our culture”. Another wrote, “The woman in the saree is the most beautiful !” A third said, “When Saree meets beach,shoes meets sand they gotta have some fun. A saree can convert a girl next door into an artist’s muse! Love it when a lady’s saree is made of grace, her jewellery is made of confidence and her heels are made of inner-strength.”